Clinical trial organization adds site in New Carlisle to expand neuroscience, general medicine

“I’m excited to partner with Tekton Research because they share my commitment to advancing clinical research with integrity, precision and patient-centered care,” Deventha said.

The New Carlisle site, which is Tekton’s second Ohio site this year aside from the one at Medical Research Unlimited in Cincinnati, will support trials in obesity, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, atopic dermatitis, COPD, asthma, dementia and additional general medicine and cardiometabolic conditions.

Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial organization with clinical research sites across North America, according to Collins. They partner with practicing doctors and their patients to study new medicines in areas such as brain health, diabetes, heart disease, infections and general medicine that can improve health and save lives.

“By partnering with experienced clinicians embedded within their communities, we’re expanding access for patients and strengthening our ability to deliver fast, high-quality research for our sponsors and clinical research partners,” Collins said.

The new site will help New Carlisle Family Practice and Devatha expand patient care options, contribute to the development of new therapies and participate in FDA-regulated clinical research “without disrupting everyday clinical operations,” Collins said.

Deventha sees about 2,000 patients a year at the New Carlisle location, which offers access to a diverse mix of patients.

“The New Carlisle location underscores the company’s accelerating Midwest expansion and its focus on building a strong, community-rooted research presence across the region,” Collins said.

Aside from clinical trials, New Carlisle Family Practice offers full-spectrum primary care including chronic disease management (obesity, diabetes, hypertension, CHF, CAD, fatty liver disease, dementia), preventive services such as vaccinations and home sleep studies, and treatment for dermatologic and allergic conditions including eczema and atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and allergies. The practice also operates an urgent care arm to address acute and same-day medical needs.

For more information about New Carlisle Family Practice, visit https://honeycreekurgentcare.com. For more on participating in a clinical trial or partnering with Tekton, visit tektonresearch.com.