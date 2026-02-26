Clifton Opera House 2026 concert season to open Saturday

Food trucks will be set up at 5 p.m. prior to most shows and beverages and snacks will also be available; no alcoholic beverages are permitted. The admission donation request is $10 unless noted for certain shows.

Paula Lazorski, who does the Opera House’s booking, said this series is a chance to discover something different for an audience that may not be as interested in a small-town approach to entertainment.

“There is such a large variety of talent in the surrounding area that is either too small to get the notoriety or access to the bigger venues and there is a large population that loves live music, and the Clifton Opera House has the solution: a great lineup of fabulous musicians,” she said.

There will be concerts weekly except holiday weekends and July and August, ending the season on Dec. 12. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. unless noted on the schedule.

There is also a free bluegrass jam from 6-8 p.m. each Friday evening there is not a show, and the public is invited to participate or just listen. Those interested are welcome to bring an instrument and play along, according to Lazorski.

She is grateful the church has stepped up to support the upcoming season as the Opera House, built in 1893, is improved to support local entertainment for years to come. The plan is to reopen the Opera House for the 2027 season to celebrate approximately 40 years of the current series.

“All of us who work to keep the Clifton Opera House active are volunteers of the community and by that community action we can keep our admission cost low and affordable,” Lazorski said.

For the full schedule of shows and information about the performers or the venue, go to villageofclifton.com/clifton-opera-house.