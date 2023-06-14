Clark State’s Sharon Evans receives special achievement award

The award, first presented to its namesake in 1994, recognizes the “extraordinary leadership and contributions” of the trustees who receive it and “embody the qualities and characteristics Grady demonstrated during her years of service.”

Grady dedicated much of her life to furthering the mission of community colleges in Ohio and in the nation. She was a former Clark State trustee for 15 years, served on the Foundation Board from 2001-07 and was the first chairperson for the OACC from 1993-94.