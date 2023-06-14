Clark State’s Sharon Evans receives special achievement award

Sharon Evans, Clark State College’s longtime Board of Trustees member, has been awarded the Maureen C. Grady Award for Special Achievement by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC).
The award, first presented to its namesake in 1994, recognizes the “extraordinary leadership and contributions” of the trustees who receive it and “embody the qualities and characteristics Grady demonstrated during her years of service.”
Grady dedicated much of her life to furthering the mission of community colleges in Ohio and in the nation. She was a former Clark State trustee for 15 years, served on the Foundation Board from 2001-07 and was the first chairperson for the OACC from 1993-94.
Evans said she is thrilled to receive this award because she said Grady was an amazing leader at Clark State and with OACC.
“I am truly honored to receive this award,” she said. “This is a team award because it reflects the positively outstanding performance of the Clark State faculty, staff and board.”
A member of the Clark State trustee board for 18 years, Evans has served as chair, vice chair and on multiple committees. She was reappointed to the board by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022.
Under Evans’ leadership as chair, the college received the AACC Award for Outstanding Board/CEO Relationship, led several innovations around student success, diversity and equity, and led the trustee board in setting high-level diversity goals on campus. She also volunteers her time as director of the Christian Counseling Program at Greater Grace Temple, as vice chair of the Greater Grace Temple Board of Directors and as treasurer of the Next Generation Academy.
“Sharon Evans puts the ‘community’ in ‘community college,’” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “As a woman who believes strongly in the people of our community, she is a cheerleader for community colleges. She attends nearly every college event at Clark State and is the first in line to celebrate student accomplishments.”
