Clark State transportation center, American Electric Power partner to train women in linework program

William Weekley, a Clark State instructor and CDL examiner, straightens a sign at the new testing facility on Tremont City Road earlier this year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

The Clark State College Commercial Transportation Training Center (CTTC) and American Electric Power (AEP) has partnered to train its first all-female cohort who are participants in the Woman in Linework (WiL) program.

The six women in the WiL program will receive training to become a skilled worker in a high demand field, according to a release from the college.

“The Commercial Transportation industry has noticed an increase in women completing training since the onset of the pandemic,” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact. “This opportunity further supports our vision and our commitment to diversity. It is equally exciting that this first class is beginning during Women’s History month.”

Participants will be employed by AEP after they start the required CDL program. After successfully completing all requirements of that position, they will earn a seat in AEP Ohio’s lineworker apprenticeship program at the end of the WiL program.

Jennifer Matz, AEP program coordinator for the WiL program, said the program is designed to “remove historical biases that hinder women from entering line work through the creation of pathways that set the stage for long-term career success, as well as positively impact the economic stability and prosperity of women within the communities served by AEP.”

“Women are significantly underrepresented in line careers, both within AEP and the energy industry as a whole,” she said. “We recognize there is tremendous opportunity to diversify and strengthen our workforce by attracting and recruiting this substantial, capable, untapped talent pool. WiL puts action and investment behind this belief.”

Clark State’s CTTC offers CDL Class A and Class B programs, a Tractor-Trailer Refresher program, and it also now serves as an official state testing site for those who have met the requirements for the CDL exam, the release stated.

For more information about the WiL program, visit aep.com/WiL.

