Clark State to induct new members into veterans national honor society

“Four of this year’s inductees will be graduating in May,” said Alvin Tucker, veterans services and records specialist. “Graduating SALUTE members will wear the SALUTE graduation stole along with military honor cords, which are given to all graduating students who served or are still serving in the United States military.”

The seven students, who are the fourth group of Clark State students and attained a GPA of 3.0 or higher, include Kurtz Miller, of Dayton – U.S. Navy Veteran; Jacquelyn Clark, of Jamestown – U.S. Air Force Veteran; Jasim Alford, of Springfield – U.S. Army Veteran; Lindsey E. Koehn, of Springfield – U.S. Air Force Veteran; Caleb Ortiz, of Springfield – U.S. Army Veteran; Laken L. Rohrer, of Springfield – Air Force Air National Guard Member; and Cassandra Duran, Goodfellow AFB, Texas – U.S. Marine Corps Active Duty.

Clark State was designated as a Military Advanced Education and Transition (MAE&T) Top School in 2018, was named one of the Nation’s Military Friendly Schools in 2022, and was the first college in Ohio in 2015 designated as a Purple Heart Campus, and was also approved in 2015 by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile (GEM) partner.