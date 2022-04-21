springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State to induct new members into veterans national honor society

Clark State College will host an induction ceremony for new members to the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society. Here, Dana Kapp, left, inducts Clark State Community College U.S. Military veteran students Denise Bloomfield, Brian Miller and Sherri Marsh into the society a few years ago. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

News
By
10 hours ago

Clark State College will host an induction ceremony for new members to the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society next week.

Seven U.S. military active-duty, National Guard, reservists and veteran students who met qualifications for the society will be inducted at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, the college announced in a release.

“Clark State strives to be as military-friendly as possible,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “One small way that we reach out to our veteran and active military students is by honoring them through SALUTE.”

SALUTE – Service, Academics, Leadership, Unity, Tribute, Excellence – is the only national honor society recognizing and honoring the service and scholastic achievements of student veterans, the release stated.

The students inducted into the society represent all branches of American military and veterans in higher education at two- and four-year institutions, and include retirees, disabled veterans, active duty military, National Guard and reservists returning to higher education, starting second careers or helping fund their college careers with military service.

“Four of this year’s inductees will be graduating in May,” said Alvin Tucker, veterans services and records specialist. “Graduating SALUTE members will wear the SALUTE graduation stole along with military honor cords, which are given to all graduating students who served or are still serving in the United States military.”

The seven students, who are the fourth group of Clark State students and attained a GPA of 3.0 or higher, include Kurtz Miller, of Dayton – U.S. Navy Veteran; Jacquelyn Clark, of Jamestown – U.S. Air Force Veteran; Jasim Alford, of Springfield – U.S. Army Veteran; Lindsey E. Koehn, of Springfield – U.S. Air Force Veteran; Caleb Ortiz, of Springfield – U.S. Army Veteran; Laken L. Rohrer, of Springfield – Air Force Air National Guard Member; and Cassandra Duran, Goodfellow AFB, Texas – U.S. Marine Corps Active Duty.

Clark State was designated as a Military Advanced Education and Transition (MAE&T) Top School in 2018, was named one of the Nation’s Military Friendly Schools in 2022, and was the first college in Ohio in 2015 designated as a Purple Heart Campus, and was also approved in 2015 by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile (GEM) partner.

