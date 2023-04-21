Clark State to induct new members in veterans honor group

Clark State College will soon induct new members to the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society.
“Clark State strives to be as military-friendly as possible,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “One small way that we reach out to our veteran and active military students is by honoring them through SALUTE.”
SALUTE (Service, Academics, Leadership, Unity, Tribute, Excellence) is the only national honor society that recognizes and honors the service and scholastic achievements of student veterans. It’s made possible by an ACE/Wal-Mart Foundation Success for Veterans Grant and headquartered out of Colorado State University.
The students inducted represent all branches of American military and veterans in higher education at two- and four-year institutions. Members include retirees, disabled veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and reservists returning to higher education, starting second careers or helping fund their college careers with military service.
The seven students to be inducted this year are the fourth group to receive this honor and have all attained a 3.0 or higher GPA. Those inducted are U.S. military active-duty, National Guard, reservists and veteran students who met qualifications to become a member.
The college was named one of the Nation’s Military Friendly Schools this year, designated as a Military Advanced Education and Transition (MAE&T) Top School in 2018, was the first college in Ohio in 2015 designated as a Purple Heart Campus and was approved by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile (GEM) partner. It features a Veterans Lounge.
Clark State provides tuition discounts to active military personnel and their spouses, and qualifying veterans may use their VA educational benefits.
The induction ceremony will be held 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the LRC room 107/109 on the main campus.
The new veteran members include: Yevette Bradley, U.S. Marine Corps; Aaron Douglas, U.S. Army; Rosalynn Ford, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army; Karen Greenwood, U.S. Air Force; Ed Michek, U.S. Army; Amanda Sandoval, U.S. Army; and Ricardo Torres, U.S. Air Force.
