Clark State to induct new members in veterans honor group

The college was named one of the Nation’s Military Friendly Schools this year, designated as a Military Advanced Education and Transition (MAE&T) Top School in 2018, was the first college in Ohio in 2015 designated as a Purple Heart Campus and was approved by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile (GEM) partner. It features a Veterans Lounge.

Clark State provides tuition discounts to active military personnel and their spouses, and qualifying veterans may use their VA educational benefits.

The induction ceremony will be held 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the LRC room 107/109 on the main campus.

The new veteran members include: Yevette Bradley, U.S. Marine Corps; Aaron Douglas, U.S. Army; Rosalynn Ford, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army; Karen Greenwood, U.S. Air Force; Ed Michek, U.S. Army; Amanda Sandoval, U.S. Army; and Ricardo Torres, U.S. Air Force.