Get rid of unwanted prescriptions Saturday during Drug Take Back Day

21 minutes ago

People can drop off old or unwanted prescriptions Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The goal is to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting, the Drug Enforcement Administration said.

Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals and veterinary medications. Needles, liquids, biohazard materials and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is one of many law enforcement department agencies participating in the drop-off day.

The sheriff’s office will accept medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at drive-thru lines in the parking lots of the East District Office and Tecumseh High School.

East District Office: 3130 E. Main St., Springfield

Tecumseh School: 10000 W. National Rd., New Carlisle

For more information, call 937-521-2068.

