Clark State to host hard-of-hearing, deaf community event

News
By
41 minutes ago
X

Clark State College will host a social event for hard-of-hearing and the deaf community next week.

The Diversity Committee, in partnership with the Student Affairs team, will host the event on Friday, Sept. 22.

This event is for members of the deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing community to come together to engage and network.

ExploreHow did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for Clark, Champaign districts

“We are excited to offer an opportunity for Clark State faculty, staff and students to interact with the deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing community,” said Melinda Mohler, professor of history and CCP faculty academic coordinator.

Mohler said this event will also help students in American Sign Language (ASL) courses.

“Students in our American Sign Language (ASL) courses will be able to put what they have learned into practice in real-life situations through a variety of games and activities,” she said.

ExploreWhat’s happening this weekend: Car and family events, more

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. that day in the LRC Community Room 207/209, on the main campus in Springfield, 570 East Leffel Lane. There will be games, light snacks and refreshments, and interpreters will also be available.

The event is free and open to the community, but registration is encouraged at www.bit.ly/42ugX9J.

For more information, contact Laura Reisinger-Jenkins at reisingerjenkinsl@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6032.

In Other News
1
OIC to hire ‘Violence Prevention Coordinator’ to curb youth violence in...
2
MustardFEST brings wiener dog races, spicy eating contest to downtown...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top