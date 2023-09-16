Clark State to host hard-of-hearing, deaf community event

Clark State College will host a social event for hard-of-hearing and the deaf community next week.

The Diversity Committee, in partnership with the Student Affairs team, will host the event on Friday, Sept. 22.

This event is for members of the deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing community to come together to engage and network.

“We are excited to offer an opportunity for Clark State faculty, staff and students to interact with the deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing community,” said Melinda Mohler, professor of history and CCP faculty academic coordinator.

Mohler said this event will also help students in American Sign Language (ASL) courses.

“Students in our American Sign Language (ASL) courses will be able to put what they have learned into practice in real-life situations through a variety of games and activities,” she said.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. that day in the LRC Community Room 207/209, on the main campus in Springfield, 570 East Leffel Lane. There will be games, light snacks and refreshments, and interpreters will also be available.

The event is free and open to the community, but registration is encouraged at www.bit.ly/42ugX9J.

For more information, contact Laura Reisinger-Jenkins at reisingerjenkinsl@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6032.