Clark State scholars program to induct 75 new members

The program began 19 years ago, inducting middle school students in the Springfield City School District. It then expanded in the last four years to include students from Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh local schools in Clark County and Graham Local and Urbana City schools in Champaign County.

Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said the program has had a “wonderfully positive impact” on the students.

“In speaking with our scholars, many of them recognize the opportunity afforded to them to attend college which most likely would have not happened without being involved in the program,” he said.

“The vast majority of them have a concrete idea of a future career and in many cases a solid plan for getting the education and certifications they need to meet their career goals,” he added.

Students eligible to participate in the program are identified by middle school counselors, and must maintain a 2.0 or better GPA, 93% or better school attendance, exhibit good citizenship and participate in program activities.

Scholar students are also connected with a mentor through their high school years that they meet with once a month for 30 minutes to an hour. The mentors provide support and guidance to first-generation students, which is critical to the students’ success.

“The added support, advice, and feedback from a mentor help them define their goals. I have the honor of serving as director of the program as well as a mentor,” Hunt said. “I simply listen to my dynamic mentees. We discuss ideas and participate in activities in preparing them for college and making successful life choices.”

Those interested in becoming a mentor can apply at https://buff.ly/2WJSGjl.