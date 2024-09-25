Clark State Scholars Program offers students mentorship, chance at free tuition

“Nest Fest offers high school students an opportunity to learn about Clark State, meet faculty and explore potential career paths as they develop confidence and clarity for their post-high school journeys” said Mary Vonderhaar, director of the Scholars and Youth Programs. “Nest Fest not only fosters an engaging atmosphere for students and families, but also creates opportunity for our scholars to interact with college resources in a supportive and approachable environment.”

An important part of the program is the students being mentored through their high school years, school administrators say.

“Mentors play an essential role in providing guidance and encouragement to our youth,” said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement and outreach. “Their commitment to sharing their experiences and expertise helps prepare first-generation college students for successful futures.”

The Clark State Foundation partners with the school districts to identify eligible middle school students who will be the first in their families to earn a college degree.

Once selected for the program, scholars and their parents sign an agreement with requirements such as the student must maintain a 2.75 GPA and have a 93% or better school attendance and strong attendance in program activities.

After graduating from high school and completing the program, the students will be eligible for three years of college at Clark State at no cost. An annual induction is held during the spring semester for new participants.

Nest Fest is also a chance for students and their families to meet their mentors before the first mentoring sessions that begin in October.