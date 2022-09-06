Clark State partners with Lincoln Elementary for interactive teacher event

Clark State College, Springfield Promise Neighborhood and the Springfield Museum of Art partnered with Lincoln Elementary School in Springfield for an interactive Meet Your Teacher event.
Nearly 80 families attended the event, along with Clark State career services, admissions and counseling services. The college provided activities for students including Art Smart Moment with watercolors and helping students create a resume. Students and families were able to interact with a variety of community members, engage in art therapy and make connections.
“Lincoln Elementary has a long history of community partnerships in support of student success. It was a thrilling treat to be able to work with (these organizations) in order to enhance our back-to-school event,” said Lincoln Elementary School Principal Patrick Smith.
At the event, students were also able to create a hands-on project from polymer clay, and the finished artwork will be kiln fired and displayed in the garden at the Springfield Museum of Art on Sept. 25 as part of the Come Find Art! program.
Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said she wanted to make sure the college was a “good neighbor” to children growing up in the city, particularly the south side where the main campus is located.
“I had a vision of engagement for children and families that would include exposure to the multiple resources and frankly fun things to do in Springfield, such as visit and feel welcome at the Springfield Museum of Art. The partnership then evolved to create this incredible collaboration,” she said.
Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood, said their long history of partnership with the schools “made for an easy match” and are glad to help build collaborations between community organizations and the families who live on the southside of Springfield.
“The rich history of the arts in Springfield, coupled with the numerous educational opportunities at Clark State, make for new and interesting programming focused on exploration of the arts overlapped with career-building,” she said.
The college, which has previously partnered with the organizations for literacy camps and family college workshops, will return to Lincoln Elementary in October for another event where students will be able to “dress up for their future.”
