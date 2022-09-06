Clark State partners with Lincoln Elementary for interactive teacher event

“I had a vision of engagement for children and families that would include exposure to the multiple resources and frankly fun things to do in Springfield, such as visit and feel welcome at the Springfield Museum of Art. The partnership then evolved to create this incredible collaboration,” she said.

Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood, said their long history of partnership with the schools “made for an easy match” and are glad to help build collaborations between community organizations and the families who live on the southside of Springfield.

“The rich history of the arts in Springfield, coupled with the numerous educational opportunities at Clark State, make for new and interesting programming focused on exploration of the arts overlapped with career-building,” she said.

The college, which has previously partnered with the organizations for literacy camps and family college workshops, will return to Lincoln Elementary in October for another event where students will be able to “dress up for their future.”