Clark State names poetry, essay contest winners

The Clark State College Creative Writer’s Club has announced six winners and two honorable mentions of the 2023-24 Voices of the Valley Poetry Contest and third annual essay contest.
Contest entries were judged by Tabitha Parker, Clark State English associate professor, and D. Scot Hinson, Wittenberg University associate professor of English.
All award winners received cash prizes and will have their works published in Clark State’s student journal, “Voices of the Valley.”
Poetry award entries were judged on creativity, originality and reflection of the contest theme, “Shades of Relationships.” The winners were:
- Lanie Freeman, Clark State College Credit Plus home-school student, earned first place for “Souls After Dusk.”
- Jade Campbell, who is pursuing a general transfer degree, earned second place for “Shades of Relationships.”
- Sachea Pettigrew, a graphic design student pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clark State, earned third-place for “Maladaptive Fantasy.”
- Honorable mention went to Michaela Finney for “Reverence” and Mikala Ridder for “Lamentation.”
Essay contest entries were judged on writing and research. The winners were:
- Evan Doolittle, Clark State College Credit Plus student from Great Rivers Connection Academy, earned first place for “Does the Bail System Need Bailing Out?”
- Anastasiya Jex, who is pursuing a general transfer degree, earned second place for “Body Image: Is Body Positivity a Solution or Another Problem?”
- Braeden Clark earned third-place for “Have it Your Way: Food, Hold the Fast.”
In Other News
1
Springfield Foundation accepting grant applications for community...
2
Springfield Roosters permanently closes
3
Supreme Court sends Trump immunity case back to lower court, dimming...
4
Clark-Shawnee wins split ruling in school’s public records suit against...
5
Springfield schools to provide supplies to students for 4th year in a...
About the Author