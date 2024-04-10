Clark State names new marketing director

“I am thrilled to be joining the Clark State College family, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Clark State community,” Daggett said. “Together, we’ll develop innovative strategies aimed at showcasing the exceptional and unique programs and services that the college offers students, business leaders and the broader community.”

Daggett has served as communication specialist for Dayton Public Schools, director of communications at Chaminade-Julienne High School, chief information officer at Sycamore Community Schools, communications director for Forest Hills School District, and most recently as director of marketing and special projects for Seed Genetics Direct. She is a gradate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in journalism, and a past recipient of multiple Best of the Best awards from the Ohio School Public Relations Association and the National School Public Relations Association.

President Jo Alice Blondin said the college is excited to welcome Daggett and looks forward to using her knowledge an ideas “to move forward as a leader in community college education.”

“Erika has an exceptional skill set in marketing, branding and ensuring that students are at the center of everything we do. Her collaborative and energetic approach to marketing will also benefit the college, as her focus is on including faculty, staff, student, board and community voices in our work,” she said. “Her experience in education and marketing are paramount to the continued success of the college and the students served by Clark State.”