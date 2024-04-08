Total solar eclipse: What to know today for southwest Ohio

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Staff Report
6 minutes ago
X

The historic total solar eclipse will be visible later today throughout much of southwest Ohio, and we have you covered.

We’ll have reporters and photographers at nearly a dozen sites to bring you the latest on traffic, scenes, interviews, photos and more.

We’ll add frequent live updates to this story.

When will it happen? Depending on the area, the partial eclipse will begin at about 1:52 p.m., and the totality will begin at about 3:09 p.m. and last between about one minute and four minutes. The eclipse will be over by about 4:24 p.m.

What will crowds and traffic be like? Officials expect between 100,000 and 500,000 tourists to come to the state, which is one of the few in the path of totality. People are asked to expect long traffic delays, especially on State Route 4, Interstate 75 and U.S. 35.

Total solar eclipse in Ohio

Ohio today is seeing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1809. Our complete coverage

In Other News
1
‘It will be so striking’: Travelers from across the country talk about...
2
Ohio moves closer to creating ‘grooming’ offense
3
GUIDE: Today’s solar eclipse events in southwest Ohio
4
Solar eclipse: How 7 other U.S. cities are preparing to celebrate on...
5
How common are total solar eclipses in Ohio and surrounding states?

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top