Clark State Foundation looking for community partners for mentor program

The Clark State College Foundation is looking for community partners to mentor local young people and prepare them for college.
The Clark State Scholars program, which supports high school students in the Clark-Shawnee, Graham, Springfield, Tecumseh and Urbana school districts, give the business community an opportunity to become volunteer mentors, according to a release from the school.
“As the Clark State Scholars program continues to grow, we are seeking volunteer mentors for our participating school districts,” said Karen Hunt, director of the program. “We recognize that the positive influences of mentors sharing their knowledge, giving constructive feedback and being a good listener is priceless. Our students strive academically and focus on pursuing their educational and career goals when they have mentor support.”
Mentors meet with students once a month for 45 minutes at their school.
Huntington National Bank is the first Springfield business to join the program. Community President and former Foundation board member, Philip Teusink, said they are proud to support the students.
“Their tenacity and commitment to education will lead them to be valuable leaders in the future. We encourage our colleagues to mentor the students and are happy to help them achieve their dreams,” Teusink said.
Hunt said the community partners portion of the program was created to fulfill the need of encoring students to attend college. She said mentors are a huge part of the sucess of the program and help students develop critical skills for educational success, close opportunity gaps and develop skilled talent for the workforce.
The program, which launched in 2004, provides educational opportunities for low-income, first-generation students in the region, the release stated. Students accepted to the program receive educational and mentor support to prepare them for college. Students who complete the program receive a full scholarship for three years at Clark State.
For more information, contact Cameron Walker at 937-328-6458, walkerc@clarkstate.edu or visit the college’s website.
