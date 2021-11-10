Clark State Foundation looking for community partners for mentor program

“Their tenacity and commitment to education will lead them to be valuable leaders in the future. We encourage our colleagues to mentor the students and are happy to help them achieve their dreams,” Teusink said.

Explore Incumbents and 1 newcomer elected in 3 Clark County township races

Hunt said the community partners portion of the program was created to fulfill the need of encoring students to attend college. She said mentors are a huge part of the sucess of the program and help students develop critical skills for educational success, close opportunity gaps and develop skilled talent for the workforce.

The program, which launched in 2004, provides educational opportunities for low-income, first-generation students in the region, the release stated. Students accepted to the program receive educational and mentor support to prepare them for college. Students who complete the program receive a full scholarship for three years at Clark State.

For more information, contact Cameron Walker at 937-328-6458, walkerc@clarkstate.edu or visit the college’s website.