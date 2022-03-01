Clark State faculty, staff honored, awarded at 60th annual Charter Night

“Her work champions the ‘small moments’ to assist others, while creating the best student experience, that can often go unnoticed,” they said. “However, when we place all those ‘small moments’ together, we can see how they add up to be the difference in the success of people and programs. Ultimately, Professor Bancroft also frames the beauty of kindness, patience, and love for all those around her – especially those within the frame of rather diverse needs.”

Bancroft transitioned from the health care industry in 2019 to a career as an instructor at Clark State. She said during her interview, she realized the position would be “more challenging that anticipated.”

“After barely getting my feet wet, we were thrown into a global pandemic, and I had to navigate teaching hands-on labs strictly in an online platform. Because I was challenged to instruct students in a restrictive setting, I had the incredible opportunity to scale and grow our program outside traditional classroom walls. I was open about my frustration, and it helped me remain true to my mission of developing our students into professionals’ worth hiring,” Bancroft said.

The professional excellence awards were given to 11 faculty members for their accomplishments, dedication, and commitment to the college.

The Adjunct Professional Excellence awardees were Sandra Horn, Health Technologies; Ian Sturgill, School of Arts and Sciences; and Momina Sulehria, Health Technologies.

The Faculty Professional Excellence awardees were Jessica Adams, Assistant Professor in the School of Arts and Sciences; Kristen Bancroft, Instructor in the School of Health and Human Services; Carol Miller, Assistant Professor in the School of Arts and Sciences; and Nora Hatem, Professor and Coordinator, Engineering Technologies.

The Staff Professional Excellence awardees were Deltoria Crockran, Customer Service Specialist; Brian Guthrie, Maintenance Technician; Kristi Limes, Project Jericho Success Coordinator; Dr. Sterling Coleman, Director of Library Services.

The college also recognized 32 employees for their years of service to the college.