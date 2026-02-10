Clark State closes main campus in Springfield

It’s not yet known why the campus was closed, but this follows recent threats in Springfield on Monday.

Multiple public offices in Springfield received emailed bomb threats.

No threat was found after safety forces, including the FBI and Dayton bomb squad, swept areas like the municipal court and public safety buildings, where “suspicious packages” were found, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Threats referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield, DeWine said Monday.

Several streets were closed downtown including Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more.