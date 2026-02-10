Breaking: TPS Haiti: DHS claims no specific plans to mobilize ICE in Springfield - but says ICE is there

Clark State closes main campus in Springfield

It’s not yet known why the campus was closed, but this follows recent threats in Springfield on Monday.
Clark State College Leffel Lane campus. CONTRIBUTED

Clark State College Leffel Lane campus. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Clark State College’s main campus in Springfield has closed for today.

The college posted on its website that the main campus at 570 E. Leffel Lane is closed, but all other campuses remain open.

It’s not yet known why the campus was closed, but this follows recent threats in Springfield on Monday.

Multiple public offices in Springfield received emailed bomb threats.

ExploreSpringfield police chief says no active danger after bomb threats

No threat was found after safety forces, including the FBI and Dayton bomb squad, swept areas like the municipal court and public safety buildings, where “suspicious packages” were found, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Threats referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield, DeWine said Monday.

Several streets were closed downtown including Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Gov. DeWine announces free children’s eyesight program
2
TPS Haiti: DHS claims no specific plans to mobilize ICE in Springfield...
3
Wittenberg awarded over $1M to help with infrastructure, energy...
4
Consolidating local service districts like schools or townships part of...
5
Law enforcement to conduct daily sweeps of Springfield schools...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, new businesses, events, county government and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over seven years, with a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.