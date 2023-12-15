Clark State awarded grant for semiconductor technician learning equipment

Adam Parrillo, dean of business and applied sciences, said that faculty in advanced manufacturing courses and others who support these programs are excited about the technology and opportunity.

“The vacuum systems equipment is a crucial expansion of our Directed Learning Lab (DLL) capabilities that will serve the emergent semiconductor industry, existing industry partners, and future partners which will also require these skillsets,” Parrillo said.

Parrillo said the directed learning lab training model is based on “flexible hours” to accommodate students with busy schedules or who work different shifts.

“This is yet another example of how Clark State is all-in and striving to provide the necessary education and training opportunities for our communities to meet them where they are and help them realize their career goals,” Parrillo said. “This equipment will be integral to a vacuum systems course which will be part of an upcoming semiconductor foundations short-term certificate.”