Clark State awarded $245K in scholarship funds for students in mental health

Clark State College has been awarded scholarship funds for graduates of degrees or certificates in areas related to mental health and addiction services.

The college was awarded $245,842 from the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) Great Minds Fellowship, which is a program available to students within two years of graduating with degrees or certificates in social work, marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, psychiatric/mental health nursing, and substance abuse/addiction counseling.

“Clark State has been a leader in training the social work, addiction studies, and mental health workforce, and these scholarship monies will continue to expand the pool of qualified individuals who will help treat those in our communities who need counseling and treatment,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We are very proud of our suite of programs in these areas and recognize that mental health is critical to a healthy workforce.”

The fellowship will help students start a future in their chosen career path, also while allowing communities to better care for those living with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Those in the program will be eligible for up to $10,000 during their undergraduate and graduate studies for scholarship opportunities to help with the costs of obtaining their degree or certificate; paid internship at one of the state’s Community Behavioral Health Centers (CHBCs) at the undergraduate and graduate level; and the costs of required license and certification preparation and exams.

Eligible students should be ready to enter the behavioral healthcare workforce in the next one to two years and demonstrate a commitment to serving in CHBCs. Funding will be available beginning this fall semester.

The fellowship is a state initiative led by Gov. Mike DeWine, and a partnership between ODE and Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“The health and success of Ohio’s families and communities depends on our ability to recruit, train, and retain the best talent to ensure Ohio has the most robust behavioral health workforce possible,” DeWine said. “Behavioral health care workers are a valued and vital part of our healthcare system, and our efforts today are focused on helping to quickly infuse more qualified professionals into behavioral health care workplaces throughout the state.”

The college offers a baccalaureate degree in Addiction and Integrated Treatment Studies, which was one of three 4-year degrees available.