What’s happening this week: School workshops, garden walk and more

Bookmobile Stop

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from 5 to 7 p.m. today at National Night Out at Veterans Park (with law enforcement).

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Night Out

The Springfield Police Division will have a family-friendly evening of games, food and fun at this year’s National Night Out event from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park The location changed this year because of work on City Hall Plaza, but in addition to city officers, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be there to meet the community.

School Workshops

Get Ready for School workshops will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today and Wednesday at the Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St.

The workshops focus on information and strategies that will help children have a successful kindergarten experience.

Participants will receive materials and activities to help their children. Light refreshments will be provided.

Parents may register by calling 937-323-8617.

Springfield Theatre Meeting

The annual meeting of the Springfield Civic Theatre will be held at 6:30 p.m. today in the Woeber’s Mustard Board Room, 1966 Commerce Circle.

Anyone interested in learning more about the theatre or volunteering is welcome to attend.

Heritage Center Program

There will be a free program at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday where kids will have a chance to create their own invention, following in the spirit of the many inventors and innovators throughout Clark County’s History.

This program is recommended for ages six to 12. Register by Wednesday either by email at dlewis@heritagecenter.us or call 937-324-0657.

Enrollment Event

Clark State College will hold a fall enrollment event and open house for current and prospective students from 2 to 5 p.m. on Fridayin the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC) rotunda at the Clark State main campus location, 570 East Leffel Lane.

The event offers all walk-in enrollment and support services with an appearance by the Clark State mascot Emmett the Eagle. This event is ideal for any student interested in learning more about Clark State programs, complete any step in their enrollment process, or is already registered and wants to interact with staff while ensuring they are ready to start Monday, August 21.

Garden Walk

The Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Helpline Committee will have a diagnostic lawn and garden walk from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Garden & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion to start.

During this walk, participants will go through the gardens looking at what is blooming, find any pests, or problems that are there to observe. The MGVs will then discuss how to manage those different problems as well along the way.

Keep in mind that this workshop does require a lot of walking through the gardens and grass. Make sure to bring a water bottle and any questions you may have about your own garden. The walk is free of charge, but donations will be accepted.