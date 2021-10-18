Clark State appoints new dean of Business and Applied Technologies

Clark State College has appointed Sharon Bommer as the Dean of Business and Applied Technologies.
“I’m delighted to join Clark State. I’m excited about the work that the college is performing to serve our community,” Bommer said. “As Dean of the School of Business and Applied Technologies, my focus is to support students, faculty, and staff to ensure success in their efforts.”
In her new position, Bommer will have many responsibilities including to provide leadership for several programs and directs the administrative and managerial functions of the school; supervises all school personnel; and advocates for the school, according to a release from the college.
“I want to continue to enhance student educational experience and foster an inclusive environment where all feel welcomed,” Bommer said. “My goal is to understand our students to guarantee that we are meeting their needs. In addition, I will work to maintain an awareness of industry requirements so that our programs are focused on the demands of the changing market. Finally, I look forward to working with my team to expand our current capabilities of providing additional academic programs and resources in the business and applied technology fields.”
Bommer brings years of industry and educational experience, including as an assistant professor for the department of Engineering Management, Systems, and Technology at the University of Dayton, as a research scientist at the Air Force Institute of Technology, and an adjunct professor in the department of Biomedical, Industrial and Human Factors Engineering at Wright State University, the release stated.
“Dr. Bommer will bring a wealth of industry-based experience as well as higher education experiences that will allow us to strengthen the work of the School of Business and Applied Technologies,” said Dr. Tiffany Hunter, Provost and vice president of academic affairs. “She is eager to learn more about Clark State and how she can contribute as a leader to overall student success.”
Bommer has a Ph.D. in Engineering, Industrial and Human Systems from Wright State University; has served on several professional, educational and community boards; and has contributed to several professional written publications and offered many technical and invited presentations, the release stated.
