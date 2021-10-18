Clark State appoints new dean of Business and Applied Technologies

“I’m delighted to join Clark State. I’m excited about the work that the college is performing to serve our community,” Bommer said. “As Dean of the School of Business and Applied Technologies, my focus is to support students, faculty, and staff to ensure success in their efforts.”

In her new position, Bommer will have many responsibilities including to provide leadership for several programs and directs the administrative and managerial functions of the school; supervises all school personnel; and advocates for the school, according to a release from the college.