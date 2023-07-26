Greenon names new elementary school principal

Greenon Local Schools has named Kyle Phelps as the new elementary principal.

“The district is thrilled to welcome Kyle Phelps back as a Greenon Knight,” said Vana Beekman, communications and community relations specialist. “Kyle brings both great experience and passion for education. He will be an invaluable leader for our elementary students and staff.”

With eight years of education experience, Phelps started his career teaching at Enon Primary, then taught second grade at Bellbrook-Sugarcreek for three years, and served as principal of Reid Elementary and campus principal at Shawnee Elementary, both in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District, for the last four years.

“I am excited to be able to work in a community that is supportive of their schools and love that I can be a part of this strong team of staff members and educators,” he said.

Phelps said the job opening at Greenon was “very appealing” to his family because they love the Enon area. He’s a Greenon High School graduate, and they want their children to attend Greenon schools because it provides “wonderful opportunities ... from preschool to graduation.”

“I want to thank the Greenon Board of Education and administrative team for allowing me the opportunity to make an impact on the district that did so much for me when I walked these hallways as a student,” he said.

Phelps is taking over for Sarah Chivington, who is now at Beavercreek City Schools.

Other new administrators in the district include John Jewell, K-6 assistant principal; Shannon Estes, director of special education; Jim Shaner, 7-12 assistant principal; Cindy Sandlin, director of transportation; and Brandon Weems, athletic director.