Second Harvest Food Bank extends emergency food pickup hours

The Second Harvest Food Bank has extended its hours for its emergency food pickup.

The hours, which have been extended until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, are a response to the needs of working people and families who previously faced challenges accessing food resources due to limited availability during regular weekday business hours, Second Harvest officials said.

Sarah Roberts, programs manager, said they are aiming to make their services more accessible to those who need them most by taking this “proactive step” to address the issue and better serve the community.

“The extension of our alley emergency food pick-up hours is a significant step forward in our mission to alleviate hunger in Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties,” she said. “We listened to the voices of our community, and we understand the challenges faced by working individuals who struggle to find time to visit the food bank during regular business hours.”

Even though the emergency food pick up is available until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights, it’s still closed all day on Fridays. However, people can visit the extended Friday onsite food distributions from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Our commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the community is at the core of our mission. These extended hours will enable us to reach more individuals and families in need and help ensure that they have access to nutritious food options despite their busy schedules,” said Andy Irick, executive director.

The emergency food pick up hours are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Friday.

For more information, visit www.theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715.