X

Second Harvest Food Bank extends emergency food pickup hours

News
By
1 hour ago

The Second Harvest Food Bank has extended its hours for its emergency food pickup.

The hours, which have been extended until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, are a response to the needs of working people and families who previously faced challenges accessing food resources due to limited availability during regular weekday business hours, Second Harvest officials said.

Sarah Roberts, programs manager, said they are aiming to make their services more accessible to those who need them most by taking this “proactive step” to address the issue and better serve the community.

ExploreClark County Fair: What to know about gate changes, parking and admission

“The extension of our alley emergency food pick-up hours is a significant step forward in our mission to alleviate hunger in Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties,” she said. “We listened to the voices of our community, and we understand the challenges faced by working individuals who struggle to find time to visit the food bank during regular business hours.”

Even though the emergency food pick up is available until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights, it’s still closed all day on Fridays. However, people can visit the extended Friday onsite food distributions from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ExploreSaturday’s South Side in Bloom tour: See places you haven’t seen before

“Our commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the community is at the core of our mission. These extended hours will enable us to reach more individuals and families in need and help ensure that they have access to nutritious food options despite their busy schedules,” said Andy Irick, executive director.

The emergency food pick up hours are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Friday.

For more information, visit www.theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715.

In Other News
1
Cottrel: How can a parent lose track of child in car? It happened to me
2
Greenon names new elementary school principal
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Springfield Navy veteran takes flight at age 100

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top