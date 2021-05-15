Clark County’s vaccination clinic at Upper Valley Mall ‘coming to a close’

“It’s great news it’s coming to a close because it means that we have taken care of the majority of individuals who have been interested in getting vaccine,” Paterson said. “Now we still have some people who are changing their minds or making new decisions, that’s who we are going to focus on now.”

In mid-December, the Board of Clark County Commissioners granted the health district the temporary space at the mall to be used for mass vaccinations. It was one of the first massive vaccination clinics in the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine has visited the site twice and praised the health district for their work. He called the clinic “very impressive and said operations were “absolutely amazing.”

DeWine announced on Friday that Ohio will loosen its face mask mandate and other public health orders to comply with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance,” DeWine said.

He noted that the CDC still recommends that everyone wear masks while in healthcare settings, on public transportation or when inside a business that chooses to require masks.

“Individuals who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks pursuant to CDC recommendations,” DeWine said. “Businesses also have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers.”

Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson gives Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, a tour of the Clark County COVID vaccine distribution center at the Upper Valley Mall in March. The clinic is closing on May 27. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The update will last through June 2, when Ohio is set to lift most of its pandemic-related public health orders.

“The June 2nd date I announced for the removal of health orders provided time for those who had not yet gotten their vaccine to get it,” DeWine said. “While our order will be amended to reflect the new CDC guidance, it will remain in place until June 2nd.”

Clark County had 14,062 cases and 299 deaths of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Friday, 51,663 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. About 38% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Roughly 35% has been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, nearly 4,935,000 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,320,777 people have finished it, as of Friday, according to ODH.

Ohio recorded just over 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1,089,357, according to ODH.

The 1,014 cases was the third-fewest number of daily cases reported in the last week.

The state reported 87 deaths on Friday for a total of 19,528. Deaths are updated twice a week on Tuesday and Friday.

Facts & Figures

14,062: Number of coronavirus cases as of Friday in Clark County

299: Number of coronavirus deaths as of Friday in Clark County

51,663: Number of vaccination shots given in Clark County

35: Percentage of Clark County residents who have been fully vaccinated