Clark County to hold vaccination clinics at Schuler’s Bakery

The Clark County Combined Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Schuler’s Bakery this weekend.
The health district held its first clinic at the bakery last weekend, and will now hold one every Saturday for the rest of the month, according to the CCCHD’s website.
The clinic will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Schuler’s location at 1911 S. Limestone St. in Springfield. Everyone who gets vaccinated is eligible for a free donut.
The health district will use the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic, which requires two doses. Residents who get vaccinated can choose to return to another Schuler’s clinic for their second dose or schedule a different time and location with the health district.
The clinic is walk-in friendly, but residents can also register in advance online at the health district’s website.
The CCCHD is continuing to host more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an attempt to reach more residents. The health district has held clinics at area high schools and local breweries and churches.