Clark County students volunteer at Oesterlen campus

Niki Sage, adviser to the Springfield High School chapter of the National Honor Society, said 25 students attended the cleanup event at Oesterlen, while another group of students helped at a Community Blood Center drive.

Students volunteering at the Oesterlen campus for the day cleared out brush along the fenceline, cleaned out the gardens, pulled weeds, placed mulch and planted flowers at the campus.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to get them involved in community service,” Sage said.

Students, too, found the day of work in the sunshine rewarding.

Springfield High School senior Arieona Sanders, 17, said she finds community service important.

“It feels good to help your community,” she said. “And it’s nice to know you’re taking the stress of others.”

Springfield National Honor Society president Dordy Bernard said he has enjoyed the community service opportunities offered to him through NHS.

“I think it helps bring us growth and perspective as an individual,” he said.

Sage said the Springfield NHS chapter plans on working with Oesterlen again in May 2023 through sponsoring a 5K walk and run.