Clark County students volunteer at Oesterlen campus

Students tend to the gardens of buildings at the Oesterlen campus in Springfield Friday as a part of the countywide service day. Photo provided by Niki Sage.

Students tend to the gardens of buildings at the Oesterlen campus in Springfield Friday as a part of the countywide service day.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
50 minutes ago
Clark County Service Day helps tackle 20 projects.

Several groups of volunteers spent Friday cleaning up the gardens of the Oesterlen campus in Springfield as a part of the countywide day of service.

On the 6th annual Clark County Service Day, more than 20 nonprofit projects were involved, including garden cleanups, blood drives and more.

Pitching in efforts to weed, mulch and beautify the campus were roughly 50 volunteers from Catholic Central, the National Honor Society chapter of Springfield High School, the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties and Leadership Clark County, according to Oesterlen director of development Holly Brennan.

Oesterlen is a mental health, behavioral health, and social services agency that offers residential treatment programming, counseling services and skills development for at-risk youth.

Roughly 50 volunteers from several organizations worked at Oesterlen on Friday to clean up its gardens. Photo provided by Niki Sage.

Roughly 50 volunteers from several organizations worked at Oesterlen on Friday to clean up its gardens. Photo provided by Niki Sage.

Roughly 50 volunteers from several organizations worked at Oesterlen on Friday to clean up its gardens. Photo provided by Niki Sage.

Niki Sage, adviser to the Springfield High School chapter of the National Honor Society, said 25 students attended the cleanup event at Oesterlen, while another group of students helped at a Community Blood Center drive.

Students volunteering at the Oesterlen campus for the day cleared out brush along the fenceline, cleaned out the gardens, pulled weeds, placed mulch and planted flowers at the campus.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to get them involved in community service,” Sage said.

Students, too, found the day of work in the sunshine rewarding.

Springfield High School senior Arieona Sanders, 17, said she finds community service important.

“It feels good to help your community,” she said. “And it’s nice to know you’re taking the stress of others.”

Springfield National Honor Society president Dordy Bernard said he has enjoyed the community service opportunities offered to him through NHS.

“I think it helps bring us growth and perspective as an individual,” he said.

Sage said the Springfield NHS chapter plans on working with Oesterlen again in May 2023 through sponsoring a 5K walk and run.

