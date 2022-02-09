Clark County Sheriff’s Office to increase deputies on roadways during Super Bowl LVI

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be placing extra deputies on the road during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.
The sheriff’s office received more than $77,000 in grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for community highway safety. Part of this grant will go toward overtime funds for additional deputies. The focus of the enforcement will be on impaired motorists, speeding violations and seatbelt enforcement, a sheriff’s office release said.
Deputies will enforce a zero tolerance policy for these violations, according to the release.
Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said that she wants all motorists will enjoy the celebration of Super Bowl LVI, set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m., but is reminding all those who plan on driving to not get behind the wheel while under the influence and to always wear a seatbelt, according to the release.
