Clark County restaurants, government, schools to follow state guidance on masks as mandates end

But, he still plans on requiring social distancing inside the restaurant as some customers may not be vaccinated. That includes reminding customers to be mindful of other people’s space as well as keeping indoor seating capacity at half to 60% of what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Norman said that his restaurant can seat up to 68 people at full capacity. Since last March, The Fountain on Main has removed tables to ensure more space for customers as well as removed seating at the restaurant’s counter space.

“We have to see how all of this will play out,” Norman said regarding when he would go back to full capacity at his restaurant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that it’s generally safe for the fully vaccinated to do much of what they did pre-pandemic.

Starting today, state-level pandemic rules will expire. The exception is that nursing homes and assisted living facilities will continue to have some requirements put in place during the pandemic.

Though the state-level requirements are dropping, stores, hospitals, schools and other businesses or facilities can choose what they want to do in regards to social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Other restaurant owners in Springfield said they would also give staff the option of wearing masks and would rely on the honor system for those who choose not to wear one.

Madalynn and David Garrett wear their masks Tuesday as they wait for their food at Salato Deli in downtown Springfield. Both said they are looking forward to the mask mandate being lifted. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Dan Freeman, who along with his wife Lisa, own three European-style eateries in downtown Springfield, said that as of today , employees will be given an option regarding masks.

The couple owns Crust & Company at COhatch - The Market as well as Salato Deli and Le Torte Dolci bakery on North Fountain Avenue. Prior to today employees were required to wear mask while vaccinated customers could decide not to wear one.

“It will be up to each person and what they are comfortable with,” Dan Freeman said in terms of employees and customers wearing masks inside his establishments.

For the deli and bakery on North Fountain, tables will still be spaced six feet apart and there will be a focus on outdoor seating as the weather warms up.

Freeman said that may change if people want more indoor seating and are comfortable with those changes.

In terms of COhatch, which has a shared dining area between a number of eateries, it will also be up to the eateries whether or not they require their employees to wear masks.

“They do not have a mask requirement for customers and vendors. It is up to us internally. As far as seating goes, we do not control that,” Freeman said in regards to his eatery at COhatch.

Louie Ortega, who owns the Painted Pepper at COhatch, said that his operation will stay relatively the same but will not require staff to continue to wear masks.

Ortega also noted that most of his staff are vaccinated.

All three restaurant owners have also noticed an increase in business over the past few weeks.

However, they said there could be a number of factors behind that such as the weather, more people getting vaccinated or people feeling more comfortable going to restaurants.

In addition to businesses, Clark County officials say they plan to follow state guidance in terms of masks.

Emma Smales with the Clark County Combined Health District said her organization has followed state guidelines throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so. The organization has not implemented any local regulations outside of state guidance.

Clark County spokesperson Mike Cooper said county government will “continue to use best practices based on recommendations from the CDC as well as local and state health departments.”

Cooper added that county staff have been back in the office for several months and added that some employees are permitted to work from home while others are not depending on the job.

Most schools districts in Clark and Champaign counties will also follow the guidance from DeWine and the CDC during the summer for their extended learning programs.

Seven school districts will make masks optional, including Northwestern, Clark-Shawnee, Greenon, Southeastern, Tecumseh, Mechanicsburg and Triad.

“We will make masks optional after June 2. We will continue to social distance as best we can. We will continue to work with our students on their good hand hygiene. We will encourage masks when in crowded situations, but masks will be optional,” said Northwestern Superintendent Jesse Steiner.

Two school districts, including Springfield and Northeastern, are still finalizing plans, and two other districts will still require masks – Urbana City and Graham Local schools.

“Unless there is a change to the expectations from ODH or the governor for masking in the school setting, students inside buildings for summer programming will still be required to be masked and social distanced,” said Superintendent Charles Thiel.