Clark County restaurant news: Seasonal closing, dinner starting and meal prep offerings

Eatly, a primarily outdoor Italian restaurant that owner Tom Thompson opened at 601 N. Fountain Ave. in July 2021, is closed for the winter season.

In a Facebook post, Thompson noted Eatly will remain available for holiday parties and catering. It offers indoor seating for 10 to 30 people for those parties, or it will do offsite catering.

Thompson had hinted previously at a possible winter location for Eatly, and the post continued to suggest a possible temporary indoor home.

“We are still working on our possible winter location as we continue to iron out the details. Stay tuned for updates,” the post said.

For parties or catering, text or call Thompson at 937–450–3337.

The restaurant won the Best of Springfield’s 2023 contest for Best Italian Food. The contest is presented by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

“We are working on coming back bigger and better very soon and are excited for the details to be released,” the Eatly post said.

Vittles and Grits

Vittles and Grits, a Southern style comfort food restaurant that opened in January, has offered breakfast and lunch for its patrons in the 11 months since launching at 3836 Lawrenceville Drive in Lawrenceville, German Twp.

Now, it is going to test dinner.

Vittles and Grits owner Erin Phillips announced a trial run for dinner Friday and Saturday this week.

“Well the test run is here,” she said in a Facebook post. “We will be adding dinner specials and extending our hours Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We hope to see everyone.”

The restaurant normally closes at 3 p.m.

Poppy’s Smokehouse

A popular food truck, Poppy’s Smokehouse has resumed its meal prep program for the winter.

The menu will be available weekdays Monday through Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Meals will cost $8 or $9 with a six-meal minimum. Pickup is the following Monday by 7 p.m.

Limited delivery also is available for an additional $10.

Orders are available at clover.com/online-ordering/poppys_smokehouse

Poppy’s Smokehouse finished in third place in the Best BBQ category in the 2023 Best of Springfield contest.

