Clark County Pet of the Week

Burke is a young, 50-60 lb. Shepherd mix with a big smile and a loving heart. Believe it or not, his personality is bigger than his smile. He has done well with other dogs at the shelter, but we would recommend a meet ‘n’ greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Come meet this happy guy today. As the cold months are approaching, the shelter is needing more blankets here at the shelter and to those in the community that are in need. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED