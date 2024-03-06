Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Asher! He is a 71 lb., Pittie mix, around 4-5 years-old. He has been with us for nearly 130 days and he needs somewhere to finally call home. He is a sweet boy, who is very smart and loves to play. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Asher today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED