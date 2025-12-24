Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a spunky little friend to spend your boring days with? Meet Sarah! This sweet girl is a mixed breed that weighs around 28 lbs. She is a friendly girl who loves attention. She seems to do well with other dogs; however, we do recommend a meet ‘n’ greet to ensure it’s a good match. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. As the cold months are approaching, the shelter is needing more blankets here at the shelter and to those in the community that are in need. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED