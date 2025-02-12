Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Diamond! She is a sweet, mixed breed around a year old who is ready to find her forever home. She’s full of love, enjoys attention, and is great with other pets (though we always recommend a meet and greet to be sure). She is up-to-date on all vaccines and will come microchipped and license, all for $22 as she is pet of the week. Stop by for a visit or call 937-521-2140 for more details. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
