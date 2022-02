Meet Chloe! She is a mixed breed, around 3-years-old, that weighs around 58 lbs., and likes to be loved at all times. She likes kids and gets along great with other dogs. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is our Pet of the Week. Call 937-521-2140, to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter. CONTRIBUTED