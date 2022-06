Combined Shape Caption

There will be fun and adventures ahead with Dundee. This cute guy is Australian Kelpie mix around a year old and 50 pounds of love and loyalty. Dundee’s adoption is $77 this week and that includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, license and vet check. Make arrangements to meet Dundee by calling 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED