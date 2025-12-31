Clark County Pet of the Week

Christine is a 43 lb., 3-year-old Husky mix. She has a very sweet and mellow personality. She loves attention and she is absolutely stunning. She seems to do well with other dogs here at the shelter, but we are unsure about cats. We do always recommend a meet ‘n’ greet, prior to adopting to ensure it’s a good match. As the cold months are approaching, the shelter is needing more blankets here at the shelter and to those in the community that are in need. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED