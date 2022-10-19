Clark County Pet of the Week

Pout is a 63 lb. American Bulldog mix, who is looking for a furever home. He is very sweet, kind, cuddly, and playful. He has done well around other dogs at the shelter, but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Pout’s adoption fee this week is $111, and that includes vaccines, alterations, heartworm test, monthly flea and heartworm prevention, microchip, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, for an appointment today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED