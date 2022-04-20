springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Roxie is an approximate 8-10 year old mixed-breed around 47 lbs. This sweet girl was left behind by her owners when they moved out of their house. She is wonderful with kids, house-trained, scared of kitties, and seems to do well with other dogs. We always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77 and that includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Roxie. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

