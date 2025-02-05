Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Hod Rod! This is the most fun, and cutest guy that could ever step foot into your life. He is everyone’s best friend at the shelter. Hot Rod is potty trained, and knows basic commands. He loves toys but does not destroy them, and he loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Hot Rod needs a very special home where he can get all the love he deserves. Stop by the shelter to meet this handsome boy and walk out with him for $22. We promise you will furever fall in love. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED