Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Annabelle. She is a medium-sized German shepherd mix that weighs approximately 54 lbs. She is great with other dogs, but still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Annabelle would do best in a home with no small children as she gets startled easily. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check her out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Meet Annabelle. She is a medium-sized German shepherd mix that weighs approximately 54 lbs. She is great with other dogs, but still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Annabelle would do best in a home with no small children as she gets startled easily. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check her out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

Meet Annabelle. She is a medium-sized German shepherd mix that weighs approximately 54 lbs. She is great with other dogs, but still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Annabelle would do best in a home with no small children as she gets startled easily. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check her out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Former commander of Springfield-based Ohio Air National Guard unit...
3
Clark County Historical Society to put renewal levy on May ballot
4
6 ways to help snow plow and salt truck drivers clear roads
5
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top