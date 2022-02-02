Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Annabelle. She is a medium-sized German shepherd mix that weighs approximately 54 lbs. She is great with other dogs, but still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Annabelle would do best in a home with no small children as she gets startled easily. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check her out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED