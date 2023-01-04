Clark County Pet of the Week

Opal is a 44 lb. mixed breed around 1-1/2-years-old. We believe she is full grown and will not get much bigger. Opal is fun and playful with some high energy. She would do best with an active family. She can be semi-mouthy upon playing, so we do not recommend her with small children. She seems to do okay with other dogs here at the shelter but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED