Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Winnie. This sweet girl needs a fun place, with a family that will take her in this holiday, and for the rest of her life. She is a Black Mouth Cur, approximately 5-months-old and she will likely get up to about 50lbs. She is fun, playful, and loving so she would make a great family pet. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED