Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Buddy. He is a 40 lb., Pittie Mix, around 5-6 months old. He was stranded out at the CJ Brown Reservoir for days, before we could finally catch him. He was very scared at first but, now this sweet boy has opened up and showed us his playful side. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter but we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Schedule an appointment to meet Buddy by calling 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED