X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
24 minutes ago

Meet Buddy. He is a 40 lb., Pittie Mix, around 5-6 months old. He was stranded out at the CJ Brown Reservoir for days, before we could finally catch him. He was very scared at first but, now this sweet boy has opened up and showed us his playful side. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter but we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Schedule an appointment to meet Buddy by calling 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
New CBC bloodmobile makes first stop in Springfield
2
Students from Springfield-Clark CTC attend regional, receive awards
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
5
North Hampton officer indicted in OVI, weapons case
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top