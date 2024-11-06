Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Bones! This medium-sized, silver, brown and white Boxer mix is the perfect pal. He’s inquisitive, loves to explore, and is a total cuddle bug. Bones seems to get along wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great addition to any home. He’s ready to find his forever family who will shower him with love and affection. If you’re looking for a loyal friend to share your life with, Bones is the one. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
