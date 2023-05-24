Clark County Pet of the Week

Patches is a 35 lb. Blue Heeler, around a year old or so. She is super friendly, and could use an active family to keep her busy. Patches is a little shy but warms up very quickly. We believe she does well with other dogs, but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Patches is $111 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. She is heartworm negative, spayed, up to date on all shots, and will come with a dog license, microchip and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Patches, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED