Jasper is a nice 65-70 lb. male mixed breed who needs a great home. Jasper will come neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. Jasper is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED