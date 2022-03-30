springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Patches Nicole. She is a Cane Corso/Pitbull Terrier mix, around five years old. Patches Nicole is a very sweet girl and she loves children of all ages. However, she would thrive in a home as an only pet, as she likes to have all the love and attention. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip 2022 Dog License, and a free vet check. Schedule an appointment to meet Patches Nicole at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. For more information, call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter. CONTRIBUTED

News
40 minutes ago

