Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Dawn! She is a 24 lb., Husky mix, around 6-months-old. She is very shy at first, but she opens up with some time and patients. She sure loves being with people and exploring outdoors. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED