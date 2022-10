Laney is a 47 lb. mixed-breed, who has been at the shelter since July. She is very sweet, kind, cuddly, and playful. She does great with children, and is good around other dogs her size. Her adoption fee this week is $111, and that includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, monthly flea and heartworm prevention, microchip, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, for an appointment. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED