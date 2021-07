Monty is around 4 1/2-years-old and weighs in around 80 lbs. He’s a big boy with a lot to offer. He likes to be the king of his castle and will do best as such. He’ll come neutered, fully vaccinated, vet checked, microchipped and with a current license for $22 this week as he is the Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. Monty is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED